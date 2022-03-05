EAST CHICAGO, Ind. (WANE) – A driver was arrested early Friday morning after police pursued him by vehicle and on foot.

Around 1:10 a.m., Indiana State Troopers said they saw a 2006 Chevrolet Impala speeding on Indianapolis Boulevard near US 20.

A pursuit began on 149th Street, west of Magoun Avenue. As the troopers tried to stop the car, they said the car passed multiple stop signs without stopping. The car continued west down 149th Street and sped up, continuing not to stop at the stop signs.

Police said the car then turned north into an alley between Walsh and White Oak Avenues, where the driver fled on foot. The driver did not put the car in park before fleeing, so it crashed into a garage in the 4800 block of Walsh Avenue.

After what police said was a short pursuit on foot, they took the suspect into custody without further incident. The driver was identified as Aarin Patrick Davidson, 23, of East Chicago.

Davidson was taken to the Lake County Jail and charged with resisting law enforcement, resisting law enforcement with a vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, operating a motor vehicle without ever having received a license, reckless driving, and refusal to identify.

Police also found Davidson already had three active warrants on charges of robbery, operating a motor vehicle without ever having received a license, and a false statement in the purchase of a firearm.