LaGrange police to ride school buses to catch stop arm violators

LaGrange County police officers are launching a “Stop Arm Blitz” this year to spread awareness about stop arm violations. Next month, officers will be aboard buses looking for and catching violators.

Westview School Corporation transportation director Brian Bills is one of the blitz’s main coordinators. He explained that their district and Lakeland School Corporation is teaming up with the LaGrange County Prosecutors Office and several area police agencies for one day at the end of August.

They’ll randomly place officers on school buses that day and have other officers waiting along the bus routes.

When the officer on the bus sees a driver violate a stop arm, they’ll radio out to one of the officers on the road to track down that violator.

Westview Schools gave this idea a test at the end of last school year. It was successful, according to Bills. That’s why they’re bringing it back this school year.

“The issue is just to bring awareness to the dangers of stop arm violations,” he said. “If you see that big yellow bus, you need to slow down. You need to watch out for kids, because there’s probably kids in the area waiting to load or unload on that bus and the last thing we want to do is have one of our kids get hit.”

Bills wants the public to know that busing is the safest way for kids to get to and from school, they now just want to make it more safe than ever.

“The hope is to eliminate all stop arm violations,” he said. “That’s the number one goal. Is that a reality? Probably not. Stop arm violations is not just a local, LaGrange County issue. It is a statewide issue. It is a nationwide issue. We have so many distracted drivers nowadays, whether it be the cell phones or the personal issues or whatever the case may be, we have so many distracted drivers.”

Bills said while they only have plans for a stop arm blitz in August, they could very well implement more throughout the school year.