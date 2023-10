LAGRANGE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information on a 14-year-old girl who was last seen Oct. 6.

According to a Facebook post, Addison Shepard is 5 foot 2 inches tall and weighs 100 pounds. She has shoulder-length brown hair and hazel eyes, and she was last seen wearing white sweatpants and a black hooded sweatshirt.

Those with any information about Shepard are urged to call the LaGrange County Sheriff’s Office at (260)-463-7491.