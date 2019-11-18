LaGrange County man dies in fatal crash near South Bend

SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Howe, Indiana man was found dead at a fatal car crash about 15 minutes southeast of South Bend on Sunday.

According to Saint Joseph County Police, at approximately 8:40 a.m., first responders were dispatched to the U.S. 20 Bypass at Elm Road in response to a single vehicle accident.

Upon arrival, medics discovered Michael Maskow, age 45 of Howe, Indiana, deceased. A female passenger was found conscious in the front passenger seat of a Toyota pick-up truck and taken for medical treatment of head and neck injuries and a possible broken ankle.

The passenger has confirmed that Maskow was the driver of the Toyota truck at the time of the accident. Maskow was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

Following the crash, the vehicle came to rest on its rooftop against the median of the eastbound lanes of the Bypass.

Witnesses following behind the crashed vehicle state that the vehicle had just passed another vehicle and then veered into the median wall.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash and further toxicology tests will be conducted.