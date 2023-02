FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Bubble tea lovers, it’s time to make your way to Jefferson Pointe.

Kung Fu Tea will open Monday, Feb. 6. Prior to this Fort Wayne location, the closest location was Fishers, Indiana. The chain has over 250 locations in the United States.

The menu will include milk tea, classic teas, boba teas and more.

In August, WANE 15 learned that a remodel permit was filed with Allen County Redevelopment in mid-July to create the Kung Fu Tea space.