FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday September 16, the Kuehnert Dair Farm Fall Festival will be back for another year.

It’s quite the milestone as it is the 10th year for the fall festival.

Sarah Kuehnert joined First News Sunday on September 11 to preview this year’s festival.

On top of the 10th anniversary for the festival, the Kuehnerts will also be celebrating 125 years for the farm itself and an October groundbreaking for a new on-farm processing and retail store called “Kuehnert Milk House.”

“[It’s] very exciting. We have a lot to celebrate this year,” Kuehnert said.

The fall festival runs through October 30.

The farm will open on Fridays from 6 to 10 p.m., Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., and on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.

There is a new parking area this year. Kuehnert said to keep an eye out for parking attendants who can guide you to where you need to go.

The Kuehnert Dairy Farm is located at 6532 W Cook Road.