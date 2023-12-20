FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — How about some cheese curds with a cold glass of milk?

The Kuehnert Dairy Farm in Fort Wayne was awarded a $100,00 grant from the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance, according to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture.

“We are incredibly grateful to the DBIA for selecting our project out of the hundreds they received this year,” said Andrew Kuehnert, owner of Kuehnert Dairy. “This funding will allow us to produce farm fresh cheese curds, milking cows in the morning and having a value-added product by the afternoon.”

According to the Indiana State Department of Agriculture, the funding will be used to purchase cheese making equipment, product packaging, and marketing and promotion services. The cheese curds will be produced and sold in the Kuehnert’s on-site retail store called Kuehnert Milk House.

Andrew Kuehnert always dreamed of doing farm fresh cheese curds. There’s a void in Indiana for milk products like this, he told WANE 15.

The Kuehnerts hope to sell the products at Kuehnert Milk House, to local grocers in the Fort Wayne area, and sell directly to consumers via online retail.

The Milk House is set to open in early 2024. Kuehnert said it could be as soon as January.

Kuehnert told WANE 15 that on top of milk and cheese curds for sale at the Kuehnert Milk House, they’ll also have pizza, ice cream, and butter. He teased pizza with cheese curds as a topping.

The grant from the DBIA comes from a partnership between them and the Wisconsin Cheese Makers Association and the Center for Dairy Research, which awarded 41 grants totaling nearly $4 million to farmstead operations and dairy processing businesses across the Midwest.

The Kuehnert Dairy Farm is located at 6532 W. Cook Road.