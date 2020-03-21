Kroger to provide one-time bonus for employees working during pandemic

CINCINNATI, Ohio (WANE) — Kroger wants to show employees working during the COVID-19 pandemic that they are appreciated.

The grocery chain has announced that it will provide a one-time bonus to every hourly frontline grocery, supply chain, manufacturing and customer service associate.

Every full-time associated will receive $300 and part-time associates $150.

The special bonus will be paid to frontline associates who were hired on or before March 1, covers the payroll period March 8 – 28, and will be payable on April 3.

On Saturday, the company also expanded its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include paid time off for self-isolation and symptoms as verified by an accredited health care professional.

This would expand the new guidelines, announced on March 14, which allows paid time off for associates diagnosed with or placed under quarantine due to COVID-19. In each scenario, all associates will be eligible to receive their standard pay for up to two weeks (14 days).

The organization has also made available additional resources through the Kroger Family of Companies Helping Hands fund to provide financial assistance to associates who face hardship due to COVID-19, including lack of access to childcare and for those considered higher-risk.