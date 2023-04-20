INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) Kroger is now accepting EBT payment for all online grocery orders.

“Thousands of Kroger shoppers place digital orders every week,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. “Now, we are opening our digital grocery shopping experience to more people, with fresh, affordable food conveniently available through Pickup or Delivery. Kroger believes in being Fresh for Everyone, and this is another important way we are connecting our neighbors to the foods that will help them live healthier, thriving lives.”

Kroger has accepted Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits for many years. Now its customers can use EBT payments to purchase groceries through the Kroger app or Kroger.com.

This new payment option opens new opportunities for customers to access fresh, healthy, SNAP-eligible foods in a way that is most convenient to them.

To begin placing digital orders, customers can create an account through the Kroger app or website. Simply add an EBT account number as a new card under “My Account” and “Wallet.” Fill a cart with SNAP-eligible items, select a convenient Pickup or Delivery time and checkout. Once in the checkout screen, select EBT as the payment method and enter the PIN to confirm the order.

Customers can begin exploring healthier options using Kroger’s OptUP nutrition rating system, easily accessible through the Kroger.com or the app. As customers fill their carts, they can see a nutrition score for their favorite items and explore “better-for-you” alternatives. They can also shop items that are aligned to specialized diets, including low sodium, no sugar added or contains probiotics.