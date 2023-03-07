Kroger Central Division announced Tuesday it will be hiring new associates for roles in retail, supply chain, manufacturing and delivery with hiring events starting March 7. Potential associates are invited to learn more at in-store weekly hiring events each Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., running from March 7 to May 13. Those wishing to explore roles in supply chain and delivery are encouraged to participate in a virtual session offered on March 7 April 4 and May 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.

“Whether you are looking for a new opportunity, have questions about a career at Kroger or know you are interested in joining our team, we encourage everyone to participate in a hiring event,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. “No matter if you are seeking a part-time job or a new career, we strive to empower our associates to feed their future by providing all the right ingredients they need to succeed.”

Hiring event participants can expect to meet a Kroger associate who can answer any questions they may have about a career in the grocery industry and take part in open interviews. Candidates should complete the online application at thekrogerco.com/careers in advance of the event and come prepared to be themselves.

Veterans and their spouses interested in pursuing a career at the Kroger Family of Companies are encouraged to join a virtual recruitment event on March 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST. The event will spotlight associate veteran leaders and provide insight on the veteran experience within the organization. Those interested in joining can register here.

Kroger Central Division offers resources, benefits, and training, to support and develop associates including: