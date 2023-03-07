Kroger Central Division announced Tuesday it will be hiring new associates for roles in retail, supply chain, manufacturing and delivery with hiring events starting March 7. Potential associates are invited to learn more at in-store weekly hiring events each Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., running from March 7 to May 13. Those wishing to explore roles in supply chain and delivery are encouraged to participate in a virtual session offered on March 7 April 4 and May 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.
“Whether you are looking for a new opportunity, have questions about a career at Kroger or know you are interested in joining our team, we encourage everyone to participate in a hiring event,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. “No matter if you are seeking a part-time job or a new career, we strive to empower our associates to feed their future by providing all the right ingredients they need to succeed.”
Hiring event participants can expect to meet a Kroger associate who can answer any questions they may have about a career in the grocery industry and take part in open interviews. Candidates should complete the online application at thekrogerco.com/careers in advance of the event and come prepared to be themselves.
Veterans and their spouses interested in pursuing a career at the Kroger Family of Companies are encouraged to join a virtual recruitment event on March 14 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. EST. The event will spotlight associate veteran leaders and provide insight on the veteran experience within the organization. Those interested in joining can register here.
Kroger Central Division offers resources, benefits, and training, to support and develop associates including:
- Wages & Benefits: Kroger Central Division provides comprehensive compensation packages, including competitive salaries and wages, healthcare and retirement. The Kroger Family of Companies has invested an incremental $1.9B in associate compensation and benefits since 2018, raising the average hourly rate to $18/hour and $23.50/hour, including comprehensive benefits.
- Continued Education & Tuition Reimbursement: The Kroger Central Division tuition reimbursement program, offering up to $21,000 for both part-time and full-time associates, covers GED courses to Ph.D. programs. Since its inception, this program has contributed more than $31.2 million to empower associates at the Kroger Family of Companies to further their education with 87% of the recipients being store associates.
- Training & Development: Kroger Central Division offers on-demand, role-specific training and resources through internal channels and modern learning platforms, as well as leadership, career advancement and diversity, equity and inclusion training.
- Health & Wellness: Kroger Central Division continues to support associates’ safety, health and well-being. Associates have access to resources like The Well-Being Assistant powered by Magellan Health that is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week and offers free counseling sessions, and BetterHelp virtual counseling. The organization also encourages the use of Whil, a wellness platform that encourages activities like mindfulness, yoga and sleep.
- Perks & Discounts: Kroger Central Division provides flexible scheduling, discounts on groceries, electronics, streaming services, travel and more.