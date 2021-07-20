Kosciusko County Police warn of catalytic converter thefts targeting Toyota Prius vehicles

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Kosciusko County Police say there has recently been a number of overnight thefts of catalytic converters from parked vehicles.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office shared a post on Facebook saying that the Toyota Prius appears to be one of the more targeted vehicles.

According to the Facebook post, the theft and sale of catalytic converters is a Level 6 Felony.

Police ask anyone with information about these thefts or the sale of the converters to contact your local police department or call central dispatch at (574) 267-5667.

