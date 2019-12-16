Kosciusko County police chase ends in mobile home park

KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – A Warsaw man is facing several charges after leading police on a chase Sunday afternoon.

According to a press release, Joseph Trump, 27, was heading northbound on Old SR 15, south of CR 900 N in a 2010 red Dodge Ram and driving at a high rate of speed. A Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Deputy attempted to pull him over just after 1:00 p.m. but Trump fled. He traveled down several county trails and caused property damage in the Leesburg and Milford areas.

Trump attempted to turn right onto Levi Lee Rd. from CR 100 E. but struck a vehicle that was stopped on Levi Lee Rd. He continued driving westbound on that road, eventually going into the Whispering Pines Trailer Park where he stopped his truck and attempted to enter his mobile home. He was arrested while trying to unlock his door.

No injuries were sustained in the collision with the stopped vehicle. Trump is facing charges of operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, a felony and misdemeanor or resisting law enforcement, and leaving the scene of a property damage crash. The Syracuse Police Department and Lutheran EMS also responded to the situation.