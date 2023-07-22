FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Thursday, Korean War Veterans will be honored by the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum on the 70-year anniversary of the end of the Korean War.

The Museum and Shrine will host a Korean War Veterans Armistice Day on July 27 from 11 am to 12 pm at the event center at 2122 O’Day Road. Korean War veterans and their families are invited to attend the ceremony.

Reverend Dr. Youngsoo An, from First Presbyterian Church, will perform a prayer at the ceremony followed by Antoinette Lee who will be the featured speaker of the event. W. Paul Wolf, a Korean War veteran, will make an announcement regarding the new Korean War monument that is planned to be dedicated on Veteran’s Day 2023.

The Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum is open Monday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday from 11 am to 4 pm. Memorial grounds are open 24/7. Admission is free.