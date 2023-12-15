FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Friday night Komets fans and team members gather to remember the legacy of co-owner and president Michael Franke in a moment of silence.

Before Friday night’s match a moment of silence will be held for Franke who passed away Sunday, Dec. 10 at 63 following a long battler with cancer.

Micheal and his four brothers are credited with saving Komets hockey in Fort Wayne after the former Komets owner moved the team to Albany, N.Y. The Franke brothers bought a team from Flint, Michigan in the summer of 1990 and relocated the franchise to Fort Wayne, eventually buying back the Komet’s name and rights.

Saturday St. Peter’s Catholic Church will hold Franke’s visitation and funeral mass to honor his legacy. A public viewing will be held at 9:30 a.m. followed by a funeral mass scheduled at 1 p.m.

St. Peter’s Church is located at 518 E. Dewald Street in Fort Wayne.

Memorials are being asked to be sent to Bishop Luers High School, Franke’s alma mater, in lieu of flowers. Bishop Luers High School is located at 333 E. Paulding Road in Fort Wayne, Indiana.