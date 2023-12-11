FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – One of the men instrumental in saving the Fort Wayne Komets after the original franchise moved passed away Sunday.

Michael Franke, the team’s president and co-owner, died after a lengthy battle with cancer, the team announced Monday morning. He was 63.

“Michael was the soul of our family and the Komets,” general manager David Franke, one of Michael Franke’s brothers, said in a statement. “Komet hockey was a part of Michael’s life as a young boy. Becoming the Komets president was a lifelong dream he realized in the summer of 1990.”

Earlier that year, the original Komets franchise moved to New York. The Franke brothers – Michael, Bill, Steve and David – along with Scott Sproat purchased a franchise from Flint, Michigan and immediately moved the team to Fort Wayne.

They were able to also keep the historic Komets name.

Michael Franke also played a key role in sustaining the United Hockey League, which the Komets joined in 1999, as well as reviving the International Hockey League and merging the Central Hockey League with the ECHL, where the Komets play today.

He also served on the ECHL Board of Directors.

His brother, Richard Franke, passed away this past summer.

“Michael was a good man, a loving husband, father, uncle, and brother,” David Franke said in a Komets media release. He is reunited with our mom, dad, brother Richard, sister-in-law Barbara, and cousin/brother Tommy Franke. Please keep his wife Teresa, daughter Katie, her husband Eric, and Micheal’s son James in your prayers”

“As our dad told us many times, nothing stays the same; things change, and we keep moving forward,” David Franke’s statement continued. “We will move forward, but with heavy hearts.”

The Komets plan to have a moment of silence in remembrance this Friday before a home game against Utah at the Memorial Coliseum.