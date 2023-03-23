VINCENNES, Ind. (WANE) The coroner of a southern Indiana county is facing multiple felony charges after an investigation that took nearly a year resulted in her arrest.

Indiana State Police took Knox County Coroner Karen Donovan, 40, into custody Wednesday evening after serving a search warrant at her home in Vincennes. The investigation began in April 22, 2022 after police got a tip about possible official misconduct.

During the search of Donovan’s home, police found methamphetamine and fentanyl.

She faces the following charges:

Possession of Methamphetamine – Level 6 felony

Possession of Schedule II controlled substance (Fentanyl), Level 6 felony

Official Misconduct – Level 6 felony

After being taken to the Knox County Jail, Donovan posted bond and was released.

No other information was provided.