Kitchen fire forces apartment evacuation

Fort Wayne fire crews finish clearing out an apartment after a fire broke out in the kitchen area on Monday, January 13, 2020. No injuries were reported.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Several people had to evacuate their apartments overnight into Monday morning after a fire started in one of the units.

Fire crews responded to 2310 Anchor Way in the Island Club apartment complex off of Wallen Road, near I-69, around 12:30 a.m.

When they got there, heavy smoke was coming from one of the apartments.

Residents in that apartment and three others in the same building safely evacuated as crews arrived, according to fire officials at the scene.

While some firefighters searched the apartments to make sure nobody was inside, others pulled two hoses into the apartment where the fire was reported and found significant smoke and flames in the kitchen area.

They put it out quickly and were able to keep the flames out of the walls, which fire officials said was crucial to containing the damage. It took about 20 minutes from when the call came in to get the fire under control.

The exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, but fire officials said it appeared to have started in the kitchen.

No injuries were reported.

At least one apartment is considered unlivable for the night. Other residents in the building might also be displaced for the time being.