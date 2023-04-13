FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A Fort Wayne man accused of grabbing and running away with a 2-year-old child who had been playing in the front yard of a south side home earlier this year will not face a trial.

Allen County prosecutors on Thursday filed a motion to drop a felony kidnapping charge they levied against 42-year-old Arturo J. Rodriguez this past February.

Upon further investigation by the prosecutor’s office and Fort Wayne police, questions were raised that made investigators believe the case against Rodriguez could not be proven beyond a reasonable doubt, a spokeswoman with the prosecutor’s office wrote in an email to WANE 15.

Rodriguez had been accused of taking the child from a home near Fairfield Elementary School on Feb. 15 before being tackled by someone who saw him running away, according to Allen Superior Court documents.

The child was then safely taken back home.

During an interview with police, Rodriguez said he had been walking from George’s International Grocery to his home in the 100 block of Leith Street and that he “might have brushed the child,” but did not take the victim and run, according to court documents.

Rodriguez also told police in court documents he is from Nicaragua and has been in the U.S. for 11 months.

A trial scheduled for this summer has been cancelled.