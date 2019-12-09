Kevin Nguyen missing for one year, family holds vigil

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It has been one year since Kevin Nguyen, 25, went missing after a night out at the Brass Rail, and his family is still without answers.

Nguyen was kicked out of the Brass Rail after being involved in an altercation and has not been seen or heard from since. His family organized a candlelight vigil this Sunday evening across the street from the downtown Arby’s, where Nguyen was caught on surveillance footage twice the night he disappeared. Nguyen’s father said they have always felt support from people in the community but that it never gets easier, especially around the holidays.

“For a year we haven’t had really any answers on what’s going on and all we really want is for somebody to at least tell us what happened,” said Lance Yanky, Nguyen’s father. “It’s hard, but Christmas and his birthday and October, November, December will probably be the hardest of all of them”

Nguyen would have turned 26 in October. Yanky said the family plans to hold a vigil each year on the anniversary of his disappearance until they finally bring Kevin home.