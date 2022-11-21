FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A country superstar is making a stop in Fort Wayne on his upcoming tour.

Kenny Chesney is performing at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, May 18, 2023. Tickets go on sale starting Dec. 2 at 10 a.m.

Grammy nominee Kelsea Ballerini is set to open for the country singer.

“I Go Back 2023 is going to be so awesome,” Chesney said. “To be able to take this music to where it comes from? To have Kelsea Ballerini out there with me, maybe even singing ‘half of my hometown’? It’s going to be a tour unlike any other – and I can’t wait.”