KENDALLVILLE, Ind. (WANE) — On Friday, the Kendallville Police Department (KPD) warned residents of a reported sextortion scam after the department received a complaint.

According to the department, officers received a complaint saying the person received an email from coassistance@ncoburst.net, which told the person they had access to “sensitive material” from the person’s computer.

The email also requested Bitcoin from the person so the “sensitive material” would not be released to the public.

The Kendallville Police Department advised residents to not open any emails from the email address they listed and to not respond to any sextortion threats.

Police also warned parents to pay attention to who their children communicate with while playing games online as that method of communication is commonly linked to sextortion schemes, according to the department.