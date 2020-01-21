Kendallville Mayor reacts to city being in Top 50 American cities to live in

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – 24/7 Wall Street ranked America’s 50 Best Cities to Live in and ranked Kendallville 33rd. Researchers looked at four categories: affordability, economy, quality of life and community.

“I was just ecstatic and then to find out we were the only community in the entire state that received this wonderful designation, and its a shock but it’s a great surprise,” said Kendallville Mayor SuzAnne Handshoe.

While some in the community of just under 10 thousand may be surprised, it’s something that the mayor has felt for a long time and is happy others outside of the community are seeing.

“Something that I’ve always known, personally I think we are a great city to live in. I wasn’t born here so I love this community, but to see that outsiders see it as well and that they think that we are one of the best places to live in the country, what an honor.” explained Mayor Handshoe, “All you have to do is kinda come here and visit our restaurants, our movie theatre and then you’ll know why.”

The site pointed out it is one of the best places for affordable housing, which Mayor Handshoe says they are working on adding even more homes. The area also has a large city library, restaurants, a new multi-million dollar sports complex, and Bixler Lake which is a popular recreation destination, especially come summertime.

The Executive Director of Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce, Kristen Johnson, also wasn’t all that surprised about the honor, “A lot of people were surprised, but I don’t know I’m not that surprised. I moved here from Atlanta about 19 years ago, because I loved the small quality of life atmosphere and its such a wonderful place to raise a family. So to me, Kendallville is home and I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else.”

The top place to live in the country according to the rankings is Manhattan Beach, California.

You can find the full 24/7 Wall Street rankings here and learn more about the city of Kendallville here.