MARION, Ind. (WANE) A Kendallville man was shot multiple times early New Year’s Day at a motorcycle club in Marion according to police in Grant County.

The following details of the shooting were included In a press release from the Marion Police Department.

At around 4:19 a.m. Grant County Central Dispatch got a 911 call indicating someone had been shot at 1102 S. Race Street, which is where the Marion chapter of the Outlaws motorcycle club is located.

When Marion Police Department officers arrived at the club they found Charles Hill, 42, suffering from gunshot wounds to the chest. He was taken to a Marion hospital for treatment and was later moved to a Fort Wayne hospital. He was said to be in critical condition.

Marion police and the Grant County Sheriff’s Department obtained a search warrant for the club. Several people were found inside and the building was secured for processing. The release indicates evidence was found and collected. There have been no arrests.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Marion Police Department at (765) 662-9981, or they can message the Marion Police Department Facebook page or call Crime Stoppers at (765) 662-8477.