FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — North Side grad and current Washington Huskies basketball player gave back to where it all started Sunday by announcing the idea of giving new jerseys to his former middle school team.

In this announcement Sunday, Keion Brooks Jr wanted to honor the team and school where his basketball career began by giving the team an entirely new set of jerseys.

What Brooks did not know was that St. Paul Lutheran had an announcement of their own.

Sunday both Brooks brothers were honored with a jersey No. 23 retirement. One jersey is set to hang in the gym where the brothers often practiced and played, with the other set to be framed.

During his middle school career, Brooks played for St. Paul Lutheran School, stacking up impressive stats for jersey number 23, such as winning 2 Lutheran National Championships. His brother carried along the tradition, wearing the same jersey number during his impressive middle school career.

“This place means a lot to me like I even made my college commitment right here in this very gym so this place has been a big part of who I am and it’s gonna continue to be a big part of who I am,” said Keion Brooks Jr.

Brooks made this quick trip home and now returns to Washington to continue his season as a forward to the Washinton Huskies.