FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A motorcycle and car crashed Tuesday, causing a portion of a busy road in downtown Fort Wayne to close for the afternoon.

After the crash, a woman reached out to WANE 15 to share her side of the story.

“There’s way more to that story than just a guy getting in a motorcycle accident,” said Tonya Baker, revealing the Harley-Davidson was stolen from her family the night before.

Chris Baker on his 2000 Screamin’ Eagle (Credit to Tonya Baker)

Baker and her husband, Chris, own a bright orange 2000 Screamin’ Eagle. “It really stands out,” Baker said.

Her husband was at work in Huntington Monday night when he realized the bike had been stolen. They contacted police and posted photos on Facebook for friends to keep an eye out.

Timing is everything, and a friend of Baker’s son spotted the bike parked in downtown Fort Wayne the next morning.

That friend took pictures of the Harley and called the Bakers so they could hear the interaction as the man on the motorcycle was confronted.

Baker recalled hearing the man say the Harley was a 2009 model. The friend pointed out it was an edition that was only made in 2000, and he also noticed there was a scratch on the bike in the same spot as Baker’s. The only difference was the license plate.

“What are the chances?” Baker said. “I was happy and mad at the same time.”

Baker said when the bike was stolen, there were five others parked in the same lot that were newer models, and she wants to know what made the man choose their 2000 Screamin’ Eagle.

But it wasn’t just the bike that was taken. Baker said the final confirmation it was their bike was that the man was wearing the exact same pair of Ray-Ban sunglasses that had been sitting on their bike when it was stolen.

“I want to know how he’s got so much nerve that he thought he could just change the license plate and drive around 30 minutes from where he took it from and think no one would find him,” Baker said. “I never thought in a million years someone would have that much nerve to do something like that.”

Baker said she immediately told Fort Wayne Police when the bike was found in the area. The friend alerted a nearby officer, and that’s when the man tried to escape on the bike and crashed on Broadway.

“Karma definitely came around and got him pretty quick,” Baker said. “I hope he has to pay for what he’s done, other than the pain he’s suffering right now.”

The Harley is being brought back to the Bakers so they can see the damage and decide what to do next.

Fort Wayne Police confirmed to WANE 15 the motorcycle in the crash Tuesday was on file as stolen, and said the report is still under review.