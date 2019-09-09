Gas station armed robbery suspect identified

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A man is charged with armed robbery after he allegedly robbed a gas station using a gun early Monday morning.

Police say Curtis Jahmal Redfield, 25, is charged with armed robbery and possession of a stolen handgun after a K-9 unit tracked him to a nearby motel parking lot.

Curtis Jahmal Redfield

Police responded to the Shell gas station on W. Coliseum Boulevard, near Goshen Road, around 1:40 a.m.

Some officers went into the station to talk to the clerk, while others set up a perimeter.

The clerk told police a man came into the convenience store, displayed a gun, and took cash from the register before running out the door on foot.

A K-9 unit responded to the scene and immediately began tracking the suspect’s scent. That led the K-9 and two officers down the street to the Travel Inn.

Police officials said the K-9 led officers to the back corner of the motel parking lot where a man matching the suspect’s description was hiding.

Officers took the man into custody within 30 minutes of the armed robbery and transported him back to the gas station where other officers and detectives continued the investigation.

No injuries were reported. The incident remains under investigation.