INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) A trucker from California is under arrest after police found more than a hundred pounds of cocaine after he was pulled over Friday afternoon on I-70 in Indianapolis.

A trooper pulled over the trucker for failing to signal a lane change at around 2:30 p.m. according to Indiana State Police. While speaking to the driver, and checking required paperwork, the trooper became suspicious after noticing indications of possible criminal activity. He then called for a K9 to assist with the investigation.

K-9 Cole sits in front of 154 pounds of cocaine confiscated by Indiana State Police during a traffic stop on I-70 on February 10, 2023.

Indiana State Police K9 Cole arrived with his handler. Cole did an open-air sniff around the vehicle and alerted the handler the odor of narcotics. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed approximately 70 kilograms (154 pounds) of suspected cocaine inside the sleeper-birth of the semi. Subsequent field testing confirmed the substance to be cocaine. The Indiana State Police Drug Investigations Section estimates the value of the cocaine at 2.8 million dollars.

The driver, Onkar Singh, 43, was arrested on drug charges. He was transported to the Marion County Jail and incarcerated.

Indiana State Police Indianapolis District Commander, Lieutenant Josh Watson said. “This significant drug seizure is a result of sustained and persistent efforts by troopers assigned to our drug enforcement section. They spend countless hours patrolling our highways and diligently utilizing their specialized training and experience to intercept and seize illegal narcotics being transported in and through Indiana.”