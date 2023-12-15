LAKE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) An Indiana State Police K-9 is expected to make a full recovery after being shot Thursday morning in Gary.

The incident took place after a stolen vehicle was seen going west on I-80 in Lake County. Troopers tried to make a traffic stop after the vehicle merged onto I-65. When the driver didn’t stop, a chase began that ended off the interstate at an intersection in Gary.

The driver took off on foot and during the apprehension of the suspect, the K-9 was shot in the paw. The K-9, named Rogue, was taken by her handler to an animal hospital for treatment.

The suspect, Damontae Reed, 22, from Gary was incarcerated at the Lake County Jail where he is preliminarily charged with the following: