ANGOLA, Ind. (WANE) The Steuben County Sheriff’s Office has a couple of new crimefighters.

Deputy Jackson Spires and K-9 Deputy Finn successfully graduated from the Allen County Sheriff’s K-9 Academy.

The ceremony was held on December 8, 2023 at the K-9 Training Center on Paulding Rd in Fort Wayne, IN.

Deputy Spires and K-9 Finn successfully completed the 14 week K-9 training academy and are ready to serve the citizens of Steuben County.

Deputy Spires has been with the Sheriff’s Office for nearly 2 years and K-9 Finn is an 18 month old German Shepherd. During the 14 weeks, Deputy Spires and K-9 Finn trained in many areas such as handler protection, drug detection, and tracking.