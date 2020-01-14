Juvenile seriously hurt after shots fired into home

Fort Wayne police investigate a shooting at 3804 Euclid Ave. on Monday, January 14, 2020. A juvenile inside the home was seriously hurt.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A juvenile was seriously hurt after someone shot him or her late Monday night.

Fort Wayne police responded to 3804 Euclid Ave. around 10:45 p.m. That’s near E. Rudisill and S. Anthony boulevards.

An FWPD sergeant at the scene said the juvenile was inside the home with at least two other people when someone shot him or her from outside.

The suspect or suspects then ran from the area.

Medics responded shortly after police and took the victim to a hospital in serious condition.

No suspect information was immediately available, and it wasn’t clear if the suspect ran on foot or got in a car after the shooting.

Officers searched the area for evidence while detectives went door-to-door looking for potential witnesses. They’ll also check to see if any security cameras in the area caught anything that might help with the investigation.

This is the second juvenile to be shot inside a Fort Wayne home in less than two days.

Anyone who knows anything about either situation is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (260)-436-STOP.