Juvenile playing with lighter starts house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An adult and a juvenile escaped a house fire without injury Sunday night.

Fire crews responded to 3409 Robinwood Drive around 9:15 p.m.

They found smoke coming from the basement of the house when they arrived.

Two people had already gotten out safely by that point.

Firefighters went inside and quickly extinguished a small fire in the basement.

Fire investigators determined it was caused by a juvenile playing with a lighter. Fire officials did not specify how old the juvenile was.

Nobody was hurt and the house only sustained minor fire damage, and moderate smoke damage.