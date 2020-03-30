Juvenile playing with lighter starts house fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An adult and a juvenile escaped a house fire without injury Sunday night.
Fire crews responded to 3409 Robinwood Drive around 9:15 p.m.
They found smoke coming from the basement of the house when they arrived.
Two people had already gotten out safely by that point.
Firefighters went inside and quickly extinguished a small fire in the basement.
Fire investigators determined it was caused by a juvenile playing with a lighter. Fire officials did not specify how old the juvenile was.
Nobody was hurt and the house only sustained minor fire damage, and moderate smoke damage.