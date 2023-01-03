INDIANAPOLIS — Two people were shot, including a juvenile who has since died, in the parking lot of an Indianapolis mall on Tuesday night.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department has confirmed that a juvenile male was killed and an adult was injured in a shooting Tuesday night outside the Castleton Square Mall and that a third “person of interest” has been identified.

Police were called around 7:45 p.m. to 6020 E. 82nd Street, the address for the mall, for a person shot. Upon arrival, they found a juvenile male in critical condition and an adult in stable condition.

Both victims, IMPD said, were taken to a local hospital for treatment. The juvenile male victim later died from his injuries while the adult victim remains in stable condition.

Police said they believe the area is secure and that there isn’t a threat to the public.

A preliminary investigation into the shooting, IMPD said, shows that three individuals were in the mall’s parking lot when an altercation broke out among them. The altercation led to gunfire, and two of the individuals were hit.

While the two people who were shot were taken to the hospital, IMPD said officers took the third uninjured person involved into custody as a “person of interest”. That individual, IMPD said, is cooperating with the investigation.

This is not the first time in the last year that central Indiana police have had to respond to mall shootings.

Greenwood police were called on Dec. 23, 2022, to the Greenwood Park Mall on reports of shots fired. Additionally, in July 2022, the same Greenwood mall was the site of a mass shooting that took the lives of three victims and the shooter.

This is a developing story.