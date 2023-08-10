FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – On the first day back to school at South Side High School, a juvenile was arrested in connection to a shooting investigation, Fort Wayne Police announced.

FWPD’s Homicide Unit took a juvenile into custody at the school Thursday morning on charges of aggravated battery and criminal recklessness. The charges were in connection to a shooting Aug. 1 at Lafayette Park near the intersection of Lafayette Esplanade and Glencoe Avenue, the release said.

Police said the juvenile was taken to Allen County Juvenile Center.