Jury Pool officially opens for its Summer 2021 season

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – After an extra day of waiting, the popular community Jury Pool in New Haven is officially open for its Summer 2021 season. It will be open until 5 p.m. Sunday.

The New Haven Parks and Recreation said Friday that the pool opening was delayed for Sunday instead of its usual Saturday due to inclement weather.

WANE 15 stopped by and observed a handful of visitors enjoying the slides and pool.

Father and daughter spending time together at Jury Pool

Father and daughter spending time together at Jury Pool

Jury Pool will be open 7 days a week from 12:30-8 p.m. It will be open on Memorial Day and July 4 from 12:30-5 p.m.

Jury Pool did not open in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

For more information about Jury Pool, call the New Haven park office at 749-2212 or Jury Pool at 245-0152