Jury Pool in New Haven closed for 2020 season

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – The New Haven Parks and Recreation Department announced Monday night that Jury Pool would be closed for the 2020 season.

According to a release from the department, the New Haven and Adams Township Park Board met to discuss the plan for the pool going forward. They said they talked about the possibility of delaying the opening, but ultimately decided to keep it closed.

The park board said they were concerned about being able to follow social distancing guidelines and restrictions on operations and attendance. They said it would be too difficult to observe such protocols in a large, public pool facility.

“Our priority is the safety of our staff, residents and visitors in the pool. It is unfortuante, but we have to do this and can’t wait until the last minute to make this decisions,” Park Superintendent Mike Clendenen said.

Officials said they will be contacting anyone that purchased a pass for the 2020 season. They said they will refund any payments received for pool rentals or swim lessons, and any gift certificates purchased at a fundraiser will be honored for the 2021 season.