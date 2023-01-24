FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) The jury for the trial of the man accused of killing two Delphi, Indiana girls in February of 2017 will come from Allen County. Special Judge Fran Gull made the decision Tuesday.

Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German. He was arrested in October of 2022.

(Courtesy: Family)

Judge Gull chose Allen County for the jury after the defense team and prosecutors agreed to have the court decide on either Allen County or St. Joseph County for the jury.

The defense team had originally requested the upcoming trial be moved more than 150 miles away from Delphi to avoid any potential conflicts in the case.

In a hearing earlier in January, Judge Gull decided the trial would be held in Carroll County, although the jurors would come from elsewhere due to it being “difficult if not impossible” to find an impartial jury in Carroll County itself.

While the trial is slated for March 23, it’s highly unlikely to begin on time due to what’s being described as “thousands upon thousands” of documents the state turned over to Allen’s attorneys.

A bail hearing for Allen has been scheduled for February 17.