Ronald Williams III

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An Allen Superior Court jury on Thursday found a 33-year-old man guilty in the shooting death of a 19-year-old woman nearly two years ago.

Ronald Williams, III, had been accused of shooting two people in the 7900 block of Serenity Drive early one Sunday morning in October 2020.

One of the victims, who paramedics found suffering from gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene, was identified as Emoni Milynn Martin. Her death was ruled a homicide. The other victim, a man, survived his wounds.

Fort Wayne Police at the time said investigators believed the shooting stemmed from a domestic situation.

Williams was arrested shortly thereafter and charged with murder, battery by means of a deadly weapon and a sentencing enhancement for using a firearm in the commission of a crime.

He took his case to trial and the jury found him guilty on all counts. He now faces 85 years in prison.