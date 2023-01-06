FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A jury in Allen Superior Court on Friday found a man guilty of murder and using a firearm in the commission of a crime in connection to a 2019 killing outside a bar near downtown.

Michael O. Anderson, Jr., 25, had been accused of shooting 23-year-old Jaylin L. Robinson in the parking lot of the Broadway Grill at 1420 Broadway.

According to court documents, police and medics were called to the bar at about 11:45 p.m. on Sept. 28, 2019 in reference to reports that someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found Robinson suffering from gunshot wounds in the parking lot of the bar.

Medics pronounced him dead at the scene and the Allen County Coroner later ruled his death a homicide.

Investigators collected video surveillance footage from the bar, which showed a dark blue Chevrolet Impala pull into the parking lot. Robinson got out and walked toward a group of men, which included Anderson.

As Robinson approached Anderson, they appeared to shake hands, court documents said. “That is when Michael extends his arms as he starts to shoot Jaylin,” an investigator wrote in court documents.

Anderson continued to shoot at Robinson then turned and ran off, the documents said.

A K9 found clothes a short distance from the scene. They matched the clothes that Anderson was shown wearing on surveillance video, and DNA pulled from inside the pants matched Anderson, according to the affidavit.

A month after the shooting, an arrest warrant was issued for Anderson and he was quickly booked into Allen County Jail.

He now faces between 45 and 65 years in prison for the murder charge and an enhancement of up to 10 years on the using a firearm in the killing.