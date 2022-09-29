FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A jury convicted 22-year-old Jamari Dodson of murder, as well as criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and a firearm used in commission of offense in relation to the 2019 shooting that left a Fort Wayne barber dead.

This is the second conviction handed down related to the shooting as James Dodson Jr., was sentenced to over 87 years in prison in 2019 related to the death of Michael LoVett.

LoVett’s death stemmed from an argument he and James had during a haircut the day of the shooting.

Jamari’s sentencing is set for Nov. 4.