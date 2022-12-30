FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Junk Yard Band is set to take the stage for the last time Saturday night.

The group began 44 years ago as a group of friends who shared a love for Rock and Roll music. They have traveled across the country performing at concerts, festivals, and venues, with their roots grounded in Fort Wayne.

“I remember it like it was yesterday, we’re standing around a piano with a lot of teachers, and they’re singing some songs, songs that Dale and I didn’t particularly like.” Michael Hockadey, Bass Player and Vocalist said. “And so we got to talking, what kind of music do you like? Rock and Roll.”

Michael Hockadey and Dale Pequignot, the Lead Vocalist, are two of the founding members of the Junk Yard Band. Hockadey said at the time of them beginning the group, Disco was more popular in the United States and in Fort Wayne.

“A live rock and roll band was not something that anybody was starting up at that time. Expect we did, didn’t we Dale?” Hockadey said.

The group now consists of Dale Pequignot, Jerry Farrington, Michael Hockadey, Don Miles, and Rick Brown.

Band members expressed their sadness to see the band retire, but excitement for what’s to come. Jerry Farrington is a Guitar Player and Background Vocalist.

“I’m sad to see it go, I’d go on forever if we could, but you know maybe we’ll see what’s around the bin,” Farrington said.

Three members of the Band, Dale Pequignot, Jerry Farrington, and Michael Hockadey will keep the music going as they become the Junk Yard Brothers.

“I’ve enjoyed it all these years and I hope to enjoy this little trio we’ll have, it’s going to be some of the same songs but a lot of some different things, Maybe a little bit of country,” Hockadey said.

Don Miles, the current drummer of the Junk Yard Band, is stepping away from the band to focus on other endeavors. He reflected on how much the fans have supported the band.

“People are still buying tickets to see the Junk Yard Band, even though we’re playing those same old songs that they just love,” said Miles.

“They seem so happy when we’re playing music.” Pequinot said, “And of course when they’re happy and they’re having a good time it just makes it better for us.”

Band members emphasized that the public is in for a good show for their last go-round. Rick Brown will not be performing with the group as he is out of town.

The Junk Yard Band’s last show will be Saturday, December 31st, at the American Legion Post located at 601 Reed Road starting at 9 p.m. Find more information on the Junk Yard Band here.