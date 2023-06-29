AUBURN, Ind. (WANE) — These days, some people want to stop using plastic bottles and reuse their own bottles hour by hour, day after day.

That was the idea adopted by seven teenagers from DeKalb High School who decided to give back this summer and start a project to help out the environment and the community.

Kaitlin Traylor, Emma Williams, Lydia Bennett, Riya Patel, Lydia Miller, Makalya Minnioh and Isabella Martinez are part of Junior Auburn Main Street, and offshoot of part of Auburn Main Street. They raised more than $18,000 to refurbish 12 water stations in five local parks.

The water fountains have yet to be installed, but will offer cool, clear water for both drinking and filling up your own bottle, according to Austin Macy, Junior Main Street chair. The seven teens were unavailable for an interview Thursday.

“‘The girls were really passionate about doing water fill-up stations along with updating the infrastructure of the fountains, so this will allow people to go to, say Rieke Park, and refill their water bottles when they’re playing three or four baseball games in a day, rather than having to buy plastic water bottles,” Macy said.

refillable water station

refillable water station





The Junior Main Street program started about a year ago, Ann Finchum, Auburn Main Street executive director, said. “They decided on parks. They really wanted to engage them and improve them in some way,” Finchum said.

After meeting with the parks department, “they landed on improving the water systems. They felt it would have a really great impact for our community,” Finchum said.

Most of the installation will be done by the city’s parks department, which save costs.

The parks include Rieke, Eckhart, Smith Acres, Memorial, and Thomas.

“Money is coming from individual donors all across Auburn,” Macy said. “Businesses, downtown businesses to businesses across the county, also through an IHCDA – Indiana Housing Community Development Authority matching grant. That was a huge help.”

Macy said city officials were surprised at how big the project got. “We were really proud of the girls. They went above and beyond.”