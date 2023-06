NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — The warmer weather is here and just in time is the opening of the Jury Pool.

Located at 1702 Glencoe Boulevard New Haven, the regular pool hours will be 12:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The pool is closed on Mondays.

The New Haven Community Center Park splash pad’s daily hours of operation will be 9:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. through Labor Day.

For more information, visit the Jury Pool’s website here.