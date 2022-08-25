The federal courthouse in downtown Fort Wayne was the scene of a second status hearing on a new jail for the county.

Supporters flood the court wearing red to show opposition to current jail site choice

A federal judge Thursday gave the Allen County Commissioners until Nov. 30 to identify a site for a new jail facility, the number of jail beds and architectural designs.

Federal judge Damon R. Leichty set another status hearing for Dec. 16 at 10 a.m. At that December meeting, he requested that Elevatus architect, Cory Miller, be present to explain construction benchmarks. Elevatus published a study of the criminal justice system in 2021 and is now the designated architect for a new jail.

Judge designates Help Not Handcuffs as amicus curiae

As the hearing went on, the courtroom was filled with residents and supporters wearing red to show their opposition to a jail built on the southeast side. Represented by local attorney Diana Bauer, the group, Help Not Handcuffs, is a coalition of residents, some former jail inmates, who not only oppose a jail on the southeast side, but are against a new jail altogether.

Bauer said the group favors alternatives to incarceration and believes because of the very vocal opposition to building the jail at the Allen County sheriff’s training facility at Adams Center and Paulding roads, the commissioners will eventually take that county property off the table.

“I asked for amicus curiae status and that just means friend of the court,” Bauer said after the hearing that lasted about three hours. The judge “exercised his discretion today to say yes, we need your voice in this case. I would think as these additional proposals move forward, Help Not Handcuffs will be able to comment on that.”

Ken Falk, legal director for the Indiana ACLU, continues his role as watchdog as Allen County officials work to build a new jail.

The organization’s goal is not completely counter to what the sheriff and commissioners are striving for. If the jail numbers had been reduced, they might have never been sued in the first place because of the misery that comes from overcrowding and understaffing.

But their job is to follow Leichty’s orders. Leichty came down hard on the commissioners at the last hearing on June 16, citing the county’s general indifference to jail conditions and ordered the commissioners to come up with a site for a new jail if they didn’t have any intention to renovate the existing jail.

Neither Allen County Sheriff David Gladieux or Nelson Peters, president of the three member commissioners board, wished to comment after the hearing Thursday. Kenneth Falk, lead attorney with the Indiana ACLU, and Bauer agreed to give further input.

The new conditions Leichty set Thursday are the result of him pushing county officials to ameliorate human rights violations at the existing jail, the subject of a federal lawsuit brought about by the Indiana ACLU and inmates on behalf of current and future incarcerated people.

Since March 31, when Leichty delivered his opinion in favor of the ACLU and the inmates, the lawsuit’s defendants – Gladieux and the commissioners – were given ultimatums by Leichty to reduce overcrowding and understaffing.

Judge wants property chosen with purchase agreement

While the commissioners are ordered to find a suitable property and come forth with a purchase agreement, the sheriff was tasked with finding more ways to hire more confinement officers, including requesting money from the County Council to go beyond the 148 that are already budgeted. Kenneth Falk, ACLU lead attorney, said to fully staff the existing jail, the number of confinement officers needed is more than 200.

New on the table is Leichty’s desire that the criminal courts participate in reducing the jail population and involving the community.

Judge Leichty pushes for involvement by criminal justice system

Leichty seemed unaware of JRAC – the Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council – that replaced Allen County Community Corrections earlier this year. Allen Superior Court Judge Fran Gull and Circuit Court Judge Wendy Davis serve as chair and vice chair of the council, which operates in a local and state capacity. The council meets six times a year at the Community Corrections Day Reporting Center on West Superior Street and the meetings are not televised on Facebook like other county meetings. The next meeting is Sept. 22 at noon.

Including judges, prosecutors, public defenders, probation, parole besides community corrections came about as a suggestion from Falk who watched Marion County go through a similar process in 2006 when it was deemed Indiana’s biggest county that needed to build a new jail. The process produced a speedier justice system by adding judges, prosecutors, public defenders, a night court and a court strictly for probation violators.

What is the Justice Reinvestment Advisory Council? former Community Corrections board is the answer

Leichty asked for a list of the JRAC members and wondered if any of the activists in the group, Help Not Handcuffs, were a part of it.

County attorney Ted Storer had to admit they were not.

“Today was the first I heard of JRAC,” said Falk. “But we had said in our previous filing and hearing was that from our Marion County experience, it makes perfect sense for all of the stakeholders to be involved and work together to solve the problems. “Anything that will get the stakeholders talking and recognizing that they need to focus ultimately on who is in the jail and reducing that population is a good thing.”

“This is a community challenge,” Leichty said at least twice, indicating he wanted everyone at the table. A new formal committee is a necessity, he added.

Diana Bauer, representing Help Not Handcuffs, and Tony Borton are part of a group that oppose building a jail on the southeast side and also oppose building any new jail.

“If there’s a meeting with the court, Help Not Handcuffs is going to be a part of that,” Bauer said, noting that she was one of seven community members who met with a group of commissioners, judges and Allen County Prosecutor Karen Richards last week. Faith, community and non profit leaders are members of Help Not Handcuffs.

There’s little local enthusiasm to renovate the 40-year old downtown jail with leaking, rotting pipes and infrastructure that WANE first exposed in March after an in-person reportial visit. Other design deficiencies don’t lend itself to modern jail safety.

Besides, the city wants to see that three acres reserved for more of the booming development downtown. New mixed-use buildings surround the jail at Clinton and Superior streets.

The sheriff’s training facility that lands inside city limits would likely need Board of Zoning approval and it’s too late to get the plan on to the September agenda. That would put approval into a precarious position and gives more incentive for the commissioners to continue to vet other properties.

Commissioners looking south, west and east to other privately owned sites

Currently there are three more privately owned sites under consideration, one in the city and two in the county, Storer told the judge.

The locations are on the east and west side of Fort Wayne and one on the south side,

“close to another municipal unit,” Storer noted. But he would not identify the locations.

The Commissioners issued a statement later Thursday.

“We are pleased that the federal court recognized the difficult situation in which our community finds itself regarding jail site selection,” the statement read. “We are grateful to have the additional 90 days the court has provided to continue analyzing potential locations. As directed, we will move forward with reasonable deliberate haste while also balancing the feedback we have received from the community.”

Leichty seemed impatient with the timeline to produce another site, but acquiesced given the complexity of the property acquisitions. According to a jail timeline produced by Elevatus, the jail wouldn’t be ready for occupation until 2027.

“I think what the judge said is he wants to come back and have a more definite plan,” Falk said after the hearing. “Things are a bit in flux. The property for the new jail is not at all clear. It doesn’t appear where the commissioners originally indicated it would so we have a 90-day period for new property and new plans.”