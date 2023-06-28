ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – More than 100 documents have been unsealed Wednesday in the Delphi murder case, in which Richard Allen is accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017.

Judge Frances C. Gull entered an order for documents to be unsealed in State of Indiana vs. Richard M. Allen.

The unsealed documents can be found here. John McGauley, court executive in Allen Superior Court, said the files would soon be made available to the public.

The documents range from mundane procedures and bookkeeping to nuggets of information previously unreleased.

According to the documents, the original judge in the case recused himself amidst a public deluge of information requests while also posting photos of his family online. Also, the state claims in the documents Allen admitted to the crimes he’s charged with no less than five times while speaking to his wife and mother during recorded phone calls from the prison where he’s held.

Allen also began exhibiting “strange” behavior after one of his confessions, court documents said, and began “wetting down” and eating paperwork given to him by his attorneys in lieu of real food.

Allen’s attorneys tried to argue that conditions at Westfield Correctional Facility were contributing to his mental deterioration, and that he had become unable to help them in his defense.

Prosecutors argued in the court documents Allen had been afforded plenty of amenities at Westfield – including seclusion from the general population, plenty of time for exercise, a tablet to send text messages and make phone calls and plenty of books, court documents said.

Per Judge Gull’s order, 19 of the original 137 documents in the case are still sealed.

This story will be updated with details as we review the documents.