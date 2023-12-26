WARNING: The video in this story may be disturbing to some as it contains the sound of gunshots.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A felony charge against a Fort Wayne man involved in a road rage incident in November has been dismissed in court by an Allen Superior Court judge, according to court records.

On Nov. 27, a judge dismissed the charge of criminal recklessness committed with a deadly weapon, a Level 6 felony and the only charge the defendant faced.

The judge also ordered all arrest records and records of criminal charges to be expunged, according to court documents.

The charge stemmed from a shooting that happened during a road rage incident near the intersection of Lake Avenue and Maplecrest Road in November.

Police spoke to a victim who witnessed and drove by the shooting as it happened, resulting in that victim suffering a large welt and pain on the side of his head after bullets shattered his passenger window, according to court documents.

The victim told police he was heading north on Maplecrest Road while driving behind a sedan that was reportedly driving recklessly until the sedan struck a van.

After the crash, the victim said the sedan darted in front of the van and stopped, forcing the van to stop as well, before two men exited the sedan and ran toward the driver’s side of the van, according to court documents.

The driver of the sedan then reportedly punched out the van’s front driver’s side window while the door was closed and the driver of the van was still inside, according to court documents.

As the victim drove by the incident, he told police he heard three or four gunshots and noticed his passenger window had been shattered.