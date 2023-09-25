FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Rock and Roll Hall of Famers Journey will be joined by the chart topping band Toto when it performs at the Memorial Coliseum in Fort Wayne on April 19, 2024.

The 30 city tour is a continuation of Journey’s Freedom Tour celebrating the band’s 50th anniversary.

Since the group’s formation in 1973, Journey has earned 19 top 40 singles, 25 gold and platinum albums, and has sold over 100 million albums globally. Their “Greatest Hits” album is certified 15 times-platinum, making Journey one of the few bands to ever have been diamond-certified, and their song “Don’t Stop Believin'” has been streamed over one billion times alone. Journey was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2017.

TOTO, known primarily for its album “Africa,” which spawned the hits Rosanna and Hold the Line, remains one of the top selling touring and recording acts in the world.

Tickets go on sale to the public Friday, September 29 at 10:00 AM. You can purchase tickets at the MidWest America Ticket Office, Ticketmaster.com/acwmc or the TM Mobile App.