John Bowers honored as silent film actor with historical marker in Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (WANE) – Northeast Indiana native John Bowersox was honored Saturday for his extensive contribution to film.

A historical marker was installed in Garrett, the actor’s hometown- specifically Cowen Street where Bowersox grew up.

The Garrett Public Library hosted the public dedication ceremony at 11 a.m. before the marker was placed inground.

The new marker in Garrett is labeled “John Bowersox (Bowers), ca. 1884-1936.” The description of his career in film says: “Stage performer and silent film actor John Bowersox grew up along Cowen Street. He performed in amateur plays in Huntington and in 1904 joined a professional touring company. Adopting the stage name Bowers, he debuted on Broadway in 1912 and appeared in his first film in 1914. A versatile actor, he frequently starred as a leading man during the silent film era. Bowers appeared in over 90 films, including The Sky Pilot (1921), Lorna Doone (1922), and Chickie (1925). Like other actors of the era, he struggled to transition to talkies. He returned to Indiana briefly in the 1930s and wrote a weekly serial for the Garrett Clipper. In 1960, Bowers received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame for his contributions to film.”