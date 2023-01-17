FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — With a lot of discussion and prayer with his wife and three daughters, Representative Jim Banks (3rd District) announced Tuesday he would enter the 2024 race for U.S. Senate.

“We believe strongly that Indiana deserves a conservative senator to replace Mike Braun and I’m stepping up to the plate to kick off my campaign,” he told WANE 15 in an interview before the announcement.

Braun announced he would give up the seat to run for Indiana Governor.

Banks, 43, began his fourth term in Congress earlier this month. In the last term, he climbed through the ranks of the GOP to chair the Republican Study Committee, widely seen as a launching pad for conservatives such as Jim Jordan, Steve Scalise and Mike Pence.

“My proven track record as a conservative leader in the House speaks for itself,” Banks stated. “The Senate just provides a bigger opportunity to do more for Indiana. I believe Hoosiers want a strong conservative voice, a conservative fighter to focus on the issues that Hoosiers care about.”

While Banks, a frequent guest on Fox News and lightning rod on Twitter, became the first to enter the race, many Hoosiers are watching former Governor and recently retired Purdue President Mitch Daniels, who has been courted by allies to run.

Whether Daniels, 73, or somebody else, Banks was prepared for a contested race.

“I expect that moderates might try to find a candidate of their own, but that’s what Republican primaries are all about: you have choices,” he said.

Republicans have held a stranglehold on statewide races, last losing in 2012 when Democrat Joe Donnelly defeated Richard Mourdock, who unseated moderate Richard Lugar in the primary.

Banks thinks his conservative brand will resonate with voters in 2024.

“Indiana is a very conservative state, a very pro-life state and a state that just wants their their senator to fight for Hoosier families, for Hoosier conservative values, and that’s what I’ve done in the House. Northeast Indiana is one of the most conservative parts of the state, so it’s a good place to come from. Dan Coates, Dan Quayle both served in the House in this district before they became the United States senator so I don’t take lightly the opportunity that northeast Indiana has given me.”

No Democrat has announced for the seat.

The Senate primary is in May, 2024.