Jefferson Pointe construction underway

Over the course of the year, we have told you about plans to build a road through Jefferson Pointe. Crews are now starting to make that plan a reality.

The view from our Jefferson Pointe Camera, located in the courtyard, shows a large area in the middle stretch is fenced off in front of stores, with pieces of construction equipment in front of Eddie Bauer and Ulta near the children’s play space.

Landscaping and concrete have also been removed in several spots.

A view of the construction from 8/14

In May, the Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission approved a plan to reimburse RED Development, Jefferson Pointe’s owner, up to $3.5 million for the road construction and in June the Plan Commission approved the Primary Development Plan.

“Our vision for revitalizing Jefferson Pointe is to create a more vibrant and appealing environment for our guests and tenants and reestablish it as the premier shopping, dining, and entertainment destination in Fort Wayne,” said Jeff McMahon, managing partner at RED. “The upgrades, including, a new, interior main street with an engaging streetscape will combine the best of improved convenience throughout the courtyard and a dynamic environment with heightened walkability for shoppers, while also attracting new, best-in-class merchants.”

The next step is Plan Commission approval of the construction plans that will be reviewed by their staff. However, they can and have started demolition, as they await the final permit.

The hope is this street would bring in more tenants and increase traffic to stores in the middle of the complex that you can currently only get to on foot.

“The new touches will enhance the ambiance of Jefferson Pointe and ensure it remains a place where families and friends can gather, socialize and enjoy increased accessibility to top-notch shopping and dining,” McMahon said. “The improved access, visibility, and convenient parking will make Jefferson Pointe even more attractive to new, best-in-class tenants.”

It appears business will continue as normal during construction.

The project is slated for completion by mid-2020.