Jefferson Pointe Chick-fil-A reopens after renovations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After months of updates, improvements, and renovations, the Jefferson Pointe Chick-fil-A reopened Monday morning.

The newly-remodeled store opened for breakfast at 6:30 a.m. for the first time since April.

Customers will notice several changes to the layout and design of the restaurant.

Some of the updates include larger tables in the dining room, new custom light fixtures made from recycled Coke bottles, an updated two-story interactive indoor play area for children, and free WiFi.

Perhaps some of the most noticeable changes are to the drive-thru. It now has a second lane and expanded face-to-face ordering that Chick-fil-A lovers on-the-go can swing through.

Along with the changes to the building also come changes to the leadership and staff.

This is owner and operator Tony Gibson’s first opportunity to run a Chick-fil-A. He took the reins of the Jefferson Pointe store after previous franchisee Jeff Hoffman left to open the new location on Coliseum Boulevard earlier this year.

The Jefferson Pointe store has also hired nearly 120 new team members to help everything run smoothly.

The renovation process wasn’t always so smooth though as weather slowed things down at times, but everything is ready to go now, much to the excitement of residents and shoppers on the southwest side of Fort Wayne.